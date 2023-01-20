Rare Green Comet Is Coming to Earth, So Obviously the Green Lantern Corps Are Real

By Kofi Outlaw

A rare green comet is coming into Earth's solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, and could possibly become visible to the naked eye sometime in the first week of February. DC fans heard that news and naturally jumped to the conclusion that the Green Lantern Corps is real, and we are in the midst of some kind of cosmic transition with the intergalactic police force. 

As you can see below, DC fans are breaking down all the Green Lantern scenarios that could be at play right now. Whether it's the Lanterns coming back to Earth to stop some threat; the Corps scouting out potential earthlings as recruits, or a power ring looking for a new host, it's an exciting moment to be a Green Lantern fan! 

Science Alert!

Here's the scientific FACT about what's about to go down in the heavens.

WE VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTES

A lot of DC fans are standing up and saluting the chance to join the Green Lantern Corps.

Green Lantern is Home!

It may have been a hot minute since the Green Lantern of Sector 2814 has been back home. But fans are ready to welcome him!

The Ring Will Choose Its Bearer

Graphic designers and artists all over Earth are suddenly hoping to become the next Kyle Rayner.

We All Getting Powers

Could all of Earth be inducted into the Green Lantern Corps? Sounds cool – until you realize it would only be to fight some horrific galactic war.

Ryan Reynolds Doing His Work

Is Ryan Reynolds secretly making Green Lantern 2 as WELL as Deadpool 3? You never know...

Ryan Reynolds We DARE You

If Ryan Reynolds is NOT filming Green Lantern 2 he still needs to put out some kind of video of him doing the Green Lantern's oath as the green comet passes by.

SPEAK THE OATH

Ryan Reynolds wouldn't be the only one reciting the Green Lanterns' oath as that comet passes by.

