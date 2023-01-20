Rare Green Comet Is Coming to Earth, So Obviously the Green Lantern Corps Are Real

A rare green comet is coming into Earth's solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, and could possibly become visible to the naked eye sometime in the first week of February. DC fans heard that news and naturally jumped to the conclusion that the Green Lantern Corps is real, and we are in the midst of some kind of cosmic transition with the intergalactic police force.

As you can see below, DC fans are breaking down all the Green Lantern scenarios that could be at play right now. Whether it's the Lanterns coming back to Earth to stop some threat; the Corps scouting out potential earthlings as recruits, or a power ring looking for a new host, it's an exciting moment to be a Green Lantern fan!