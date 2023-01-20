Rare Green Comet Is Coming to Earth, So Obviously the Green Lantern Corps Are Real
A rare green comet is coming into Earth's solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, and could possibly become visible to the naked eye sometime in the first week of February. DC fans heard that news and naturally jumped to the conclusion that the Green Lantern Corps is real, and we are in the midst of some kind of cosmic transition with the intergalactic police force.
As you can see below, DC fans are breaking down all the Green Lantern scenarios that could be at play right now. Whether it's the Lanterns coming back to Earth to stop some threat; the Corps scouting out potential earthlings as recruits, or a power ring looking for a new host, it's an exciting moment to be a Green Lantern fan!
Science Alert!
ALERT ❇️ A green comet, last seen in Earth’s skies 50,000 years ago, is reportedly revisiting our solar system and may become visible to the naked eye in first week of February pic.twitter.com/Bv9CvVPhXp— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 20, 2023
Here's the scientific FACT about what's about to go down in the heavens.prevnext
WE VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTES
Feb 1st green comet. Maybe we can join the lantern corps.... pic.twitter.com/0dIidTnOJQ— Charles Harmon (@Charles42558559) January 20, 2023
A lot of DC fans are standing up and saluting the chance to join the Green Lantern Corps.prevnext
Green Lantern is Home!
I’m that’s not a comet that’s the green lantern pic.twitter.com/J244BL6Wjw— B8Drivers.nft (@B8Drivers) January 19, 2023
It may have been a hot minute since the Green Lantern of Sector 2814 has been back home. But fans are ready to welcome him!prevnext
The Ring Will Choose Its Bearer
It’s amazing how precise the “50,000 years” are without anyone old enough to dispute it. I’ll still enjoy the green comet. Maybe it’s a ring from the Lantern corps.— Crypto Hobo (@CryptoHobo6) January 19, 2023
Graphic designers and artists all over Earth are suddenly hoping to become the next Kyle Rayner.prevnext
We All Getting Powers
That green comet is coming to bring us our green lantern powers.— Merbear Orin🧜🏼♂️🐻🍪 (@OrinSlade) January 18, 2023
Could all of Earth be inducted into the Green Lantern Corps? Sounds cool – until you realize it would only be to fight some horrific galactic war.prevnext
Ryan Reynolds Doing His Work
That’s no comet… it’s @VancityReynolds filming Green Lantern 2 https://t.co/sSKbX8e4xu— CPark (@SnarkyParky) January 19, 2023
Is Ryan Reynolds secretly making Green Lantern 2 as WELL as Deadpool 3? You never know...prevnext
Ryan Reynolds We DARE You
@VancityReynolds when the green comet passes, I dare you to do the green lantern thing. pic.twitter.com/WoC48NgtKu— Edzel (@3dz37m3j1a) January 16, 2023
If Ryan Reynolds is NOT filming Green Lantern 2 he still needs to put out some kind of video of him doing the Green Lantern's oath as the green comet passes by.prevnext
SPEAK THE OATH
“In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might, beware my power, Green Lantern's light.” 💫👀 #comet #StarGazers #wxtwitterhttps://t.co/420CYCF9pZ— Kevin Coskren (@KevinCoskrenTV) January 11, 2023
Ryan Reynolds wouldn't be the only one reciting the Green Lanterns' oath as that comet passes by.prev