Remy Julienne, James Bond Stuntman, Dies Of COVID-19

Remy Julienne, who worked as a Stunt Coordinator in several James Bond films, has died at the age of 90 due to complications from COVID-19. Julienne had been in intensive care in a Montargis hospital since early January, and his death on Thursday evening was confirmed by Jean-Pierre Door, a friend of Julienne's and an MP from the Loiret region. It was also confirmed by a relative who said Julienne was on an artificial respirator (via France24). The relative told AFP "What was bound to happen has happened. He left us early in the evening (Thursday). It was predictable, he was on an artificial respirator." Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

Julienne was born in Cepoy in 1930, and he would become a French motocross champion before getting his first job on a film set in 1964. That's when he doubled for Jean Marais in a film titled Fantomas, and he got the job because they needed someone experienced to ride a motorcycle.

"They needed someone who was very controlled," Julienne said. "It ended up being me. It was the start of a huge adventure."

That kicked off a 50-year career in the stunt world, a career that had him body doubling for James Bond star Roger Moore as well as stars like Yves Montand, Alain Delon, Michael Caine, and Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Julienne would end up working on six James Bond films altogether, starting with For Your Eyes Only (1981), followed by work on Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987), License to Kill (1989), and Goldeneye (1995), which would be his final work in the franchise. You can actually see him in action in the photos below.

Stunt driver extraordinaire Rémy Julienne has died at the age of 90 from Covid-19. He worked on six James Bond films. pic.twitter.com/hWZzvkefFw — James Bond (@jamesbondlive) January 22, 2021

Julienne's career also included projects like The Italian Job, where he served as stunt coordinator and stunt double for Michael Caine, as well as films like The Magnificent Dare Devil, Fake-Out, The Loner, Frantic, Race for Glory, Maximum Risk, A Sound of Thunder, The Da Vinci Code, Getaway, and more.

