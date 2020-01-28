Robert Downey Jr. Shares Tribute to “Legend” Kobe Bryant

On Sunday, NBA legend Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The devastating news has prompted an outpouring of grief from millions across the globe, with many taking to social media to remember the Los Angeles Lakers star. Among them is Marvel star Robert Downey, Jr. The Iron Man actor took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to Bryant, sharing a photo of himself with Bryant and reflect on the tragedy.

In the post, which you can check out below, Downey shared a flashback photo of himself with Bryant with the caption “What a tragic loss…”

Bryant is perhaps best known for his illustrious 20-year career in the NBA, the entirety of which he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Considered one of the best to ever play the game, Bryant retired in 2016 and in the years following pursued various opportunities off the court, including work in the entertainment industry. In 2018, Bryant won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his work writing Dear Basketball, a film about a letter he had previously written for the sports journalism site, The Player’s Tribune.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued their own tribute to Bryant on Sunday.

“They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar,” reads a post from the Academy published on Instagram. “Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace.”

Following the confirmation of Bryant’s death, many in the entertainment industry spoke out in tribute. In addition to Downey, Disney chief Bob Iger issued a statement on behalf of himself and The Walt Disney Company and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill also paid tribute. Ben Affleck also reflected on Bryant’s passing. Affleck had shared the Men of the Year honor from GQ in 2001.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved,” Affleck wrote. “Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba.”

