Ruffles Unveils New Flamin’ Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips

Ruffles has another joining its ever-growing line of snacks. Monday, the chipmaker officially unveiled Ruffles Flamin’ Hot Sour Cream and Cheddar chips, a spicy variation of the most popular Ruffles flavor. Better yet, Ruffles is continuing its partnership with NBA legend LeBron James, who will serve as the face of the spicy product.

The new Flamin’ Hot chips will be available nationwide beginning in February and will be available in two sizes—2.5-ounce pages for $1.99 and 8.5-ounce bags for $4.79. Special edition packaging featuring James’ likeness will also be available for pre-order in the coming days exclusively on Snacks.com.

“I knew right away that with Ruffles, we had an opportunity to approach this partnership and the product in a way that’s never been done before. The idea of owning your ridges and embracing what makes us all different resonates with me on a lot of levels,” said James said in a press release first announcing the partnership in January. “I’m excited about the depth of the Ruffles D.N.A. campaign and being able to engage everyone with its empowering message.”

This is the third chip Ruffles has created with NBA players. This time last year, the brand unveiled Flamin’ Hot BBQ Ruffles in partnership with Jayson Tatum and in 2020, Anthony Davis served as the spokesperson for Ruffles Lime & Jalapeno chips.

“Just like the ridges that set Ruffles apart from any other chip out there, our personal ridges are what make us unique,” added Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “Own Your Ridges is all about embracing the challenges that have shaped who we are today, and we’re excited to bring this mission to life in a whole new way with LeBron James as the face of the campaign because he’s the perfect embodiment of someone who overcame his challenges in life to become one of the most successful athletes in history. We hope this campaign inspires others to celebrate the things in life that make them who they are – no matter how difficult those experiences might be.”