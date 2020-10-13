Ryan Reynolds Tries To Explain 5G, Gives It Away For Free To All Mint Mobile Subscribers

✖

Comedian and actor Ryan Reynolds is back with another charming and witty commercial for his company Mint Mobile. In the video, Reynolds opens up about what exactly 5G cell phone service is by recruiting the Mint Mobile Head of Technology, Rizwan Kassim. He broke it down simply, saying: "Well 5G is substantially more spectrally efficient with lower latency, so it's an order of magnitude's improvement over 4G." This brought a face of pure confusion on Reynolds face, who concluded: "It seems we may never know what 5G, so we're just going to give it away with every plan until we can figure that out." Peep the ad for yourself below!

This marks the latest Mint Mobile commercial featuring Reynolds to make a splash online in recent weeks. Previously the Deadpool star appeared alongside Paul Revere’s descendant Avery Revere, using their family's notoriety in American history to make a big announcement for the company. The other major commercial featured none other than Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis, who came out of retirement to appear in the ad.

In an interview with Adweek, Reynolds opened up about the process that he and his collaborators go through to create their unique ads for his companies (Mint Mobile, Aviation Gin, and Maximum Effort). The actor said that they organically reach a lot of people by knowing what people share and how to fit into a conversation.

Everyone seems excited about #5G. I am too? I think? pic.twitter.com/rk0OugA9ft — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 13, 2020

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” Reynolds said. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” he added. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

