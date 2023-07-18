Sideshow Con: The Best Collectibles From Convention Booth

Sideshow Con kicked off on Tuesday, celebrating summer conventions with an onslaught of discounts, new art reveals, products, and more. To celebrate Sideshow Con, ComicBook.com journeyed out to Sideshow’s campus in California for an exclusive tour of the Sideshow Con booth and first looks at several new products. Not only does Sideshow have their artistic offerings on display, but those of Hot Toys, Iron Studios, Infinity Studio, and more to marvel at. Characters from The Mandalorian, Masters of the Universe, the Marvel and DC Universes, Star Wars, and more are on display – some for the first time.

In the video above, we guide through a few of our favorite new collectibles from Sideshow Con. Below, details and photos from more of the collectibles can be found. The event is running through July 21, with the official Sideshow site offering discounts and product launches for exclusive and limited items. More details about Sideshow Con and its promotions and news can be found on the official Sideshow Con landing page.

Below, ComicBook.com has rounded up some of the new and most astonishing offerings from the Sideshow Con booth. Much like the jaw-dropping booth typically found at San Diego Comic-Con, the booth is a geeky collector’s dream.

M.O.D.O.K. by Hot Toys (First Look!)

MODOK as a Hot Toys figure at Sideshow Con

For the first time, M.O.D.O.K. has been immortalized as a Hot Toys figure. The Marvel Cinematic Universe took its liberties with the identity of the character, meaning Corey Stoll”s Darren Cross is the MCU’s version of this character. In sixth scale form from Hot Toys, the M.O.D.O.K. figure actually looks better than it did in the movie. Yes, the shaping of Darren’s head to fit this body style is still insane overall but a tangible, practical face of any shape will look better than the character’s distorted and computerized appearance in Quantumania.

The figure has a helmet cover which attaches via magnets. It gives it an opportunity to offer the menacing all-gold look with red eyes or Darren’s unmasked face. A price and release date have not yet been set and no official information is available just yet. Based on the prices of other Hot Toys figures, this will likely go for a few hundred dollars, minimum.

The Witch-King

The Witch-King of Angmar from the Lord of the Rings movies is an astonishing piece at first glance because of its size. This Infinity Studio and Penguin Toys statue stands more than four-and-a-quarter feet tall. Once it catches your eye and you take a closer look, the statue in the MasterForge series has astonishing details.

You get what you pay for with this one. The massive half-scale piece is priced at $1,505 and has “low stock” remaining according to its official landing page.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (First Looks!)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Hot Toys figures at Sideshow Con

Though many of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters have been made into figures by Hot Toys in the past, this is the first time they have matching suits. If that’s not enough to justify a purchase of an already-collected character, this is the first time Mantis and Cosmo have been made into the sixth scale figures, as well. The line includes Drax, Nebula, Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Cosmo, and Mantis. Various version of Groot have been made by Hot Toys in the past but the accessories in the form of arms recreating his action sequence with Star-Lord in the High Evolutionary’s headquarters make the figure a big time standout.

Of the announced figures, the prices range from $265 (for Star-Lord) to $350 (for Groot). Drax and Mantis don’t have official prices or shipping dates but, based on the traditional pricing for Hot Toys figures of their type, should fall somewhere near that price range. The announced figures are expected to ship in late 2024.

Christian Bale’s Dark Knight

Infinity Studio and Penguin Toys outdid themselves with this one. A 1:1 bust of Christian Bale as Batman with likeness which seems more real than the man himself. This collectible looks so real that anyone who goes near it might just be expecting it to blink. The artists stapled hair into the face and shaved it down to create a stubble on the jawline of this collectible. It is wildly life-like and incredible to see.

Priced at $4,205, the Dark Knight collectible is listed as “almost gone” on Sideshow’s official site with a limit of 500 pieces made.

Life-Size Grogu (First Look!)

Hot Toys and Sideshow have both created incredible versions of life-size Grogu collectibles in the past. Now, Hot Toys is raising the bar. A 1:1 scale Grogu not only has his beskar armor under his clothes but will be available with the floating pram as seen as his means of transportation in The Mandalorian. It doesn’t end there. The Babu Frik-looking character (though, no one can prove whether it’s actually a younger Babu Frik than seen in the sequel triolgy or another Anzellan from the Star Wars world quite yet) is also being immortalized in collectible form by Hot Toys. He’s coming in life-size scale, as well!

Prices and release dates for these new figures have not been revealed. The original, sold out 1:1 scale Grogu by Hot Toys was just more than $400.

Grogu in IG-12 (First Look!)

The Mandalorian figures by Hot Toys

If Grogu in the pram wasn’t enough for you, a sixth scale figure of Grogu in the IG-12 should do the trick. With an impressive wave of Hot Toys figures from The Mandalorian. this figure is looking to be a bit louder than the rest. Much like his appearance in the series, this Grogu will come with a couple of buttons to communicate with. The figure will have a speaker to relay the, “Yes,” and “No,” voiced by IG-12. Speakers are not common for Hot Toys figures, making this a very exciting new feature!

A release date and price for the IG-12 figure have not been revealed. Two new Mandalorian figures and an updated version of The Armorer can also be seen in the display above!

Loki on the Throne (First Look!)

In the first Thor movie, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki sat on the throne of Asgard. It wasn’t his for the taking but he certainly wanted to take it. Now, the moment has been made into a Hot Toys figures with both the throne and that version of Loki being made into a brand new sixth scale figure from Hot Toys. The only shown additional accessory so far is the scepter which Loki went on to use as his weapon-of-choice in The Avengers. The costume seen on the character is similar to that of previous Loki figures, made for The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: The Dark World. The throne accessory is certainly the biggest draw for this figure!

A price and release date for this new Hot Toys figures have not yet been revealed.

Critical Role

Critical Role collectibles by Sideshow

The fervor around the Critical Role series has generated hundreds of episodes and dozens of characters. Now, Sideshow is offering 1:10 scale statues based on some of the most popular characters from the fantasy sage. Taryon Darringotn, Scanlan Shorthalt, Pike Trickfoot, Doty, Percy De Rolo III, and more are immortalized by the incredible Sideshow artists.

The Critical Role statues by Sideshow are available for pre-order now.

Deathstroke (First Look!)

Sideshow’s Premium Format Figures are often show-stoppers. Deathstroke is no exception. This Premium Format collectible boasts all of the incredible details of Slade Wilson’s blue and orange get up, swords, and more but the base is where the details will make collectors truly giddy. Deathstroke is stood atop a gargoyle ledge with the bodies of Teen Titans characters baked into the concrete. It’s a magnificent design which Sideshow is unveiling for the first time during Sideshow Con! It’s truly one of the best pieces Sideshow had on display at Sideshow Con.

A price and release date for the Deathstroke Premiunm Format figure have not yet been revealed.

Spider-Man from the Games

Spider-Man figures from Hot Toys based on the PlayStatioon games

These Hot Toys figures are a hot commodity. The newly released Miles Morales figure in his upgraded suit is already waitlsted on Sideshow’s site. The Spider-Man figure based on the character’s appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man 2 game for PlayStation is going to be made available early for registered Sideshow Con guests via the Sideshow site on Friday mrning. The line includes two different Spider-Man suits based on Peter Parker’s appearances, two different Miles Morales suits, and a Spider-Man 2099 suit for the Miguel O’Hara version of the character.

Back to the Future

Back to the Future collectibles by Iron Studios

Iron Studios continues to roll out 1:10 scale statues based on beloved IP, with their Marvel figures often making a splash but the Back to the Future line certainly deserves some love. A couple of 1:10 scale Marty McFly’s look incredible with a more affordable price tag than many of the Hot Toys offerings. The two figures seen above are pricing at $160 (left) and $150 (right). The figure on the left is part of a bigger diorama, assembled by collecting more pieces of the Back to the Future line.