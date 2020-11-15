Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Partial Reopening

✖

Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to start it’s partial reopening this week. Now, California has strict reopening guidelines for all public attractions. The theme park has found a creative workaround to get some people in the door for some holiday fun. A new drive-thru experience will be opening up so people can get a dose of winter cheer from the comfort of their vehicles. November 20th will be the first night Magic Mountain will be open and it will run until January 3rd. It doesn’t look like any of the other parks in the state will be getting the go-ahead in 2020, so solutions like this might need to be considered if parks want to have any chance to generate some revenue. The president of the park put out a statement discussing Six Flags’ approach.

"We are delighted to be reopening our park to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented and magical event," Six Flags Magic Mountain President Don McCoy explained. "We have successfully transformed the traditional operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a new drive-through experience that is sure to delight guests and team members alike. We are proud and honored to help our guests create special holiday memories, and to provide a feeling of hope and a small reprieve during this very difficult year."

Exciting News! Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Experience opens Nov. 20! A unique night with millions of twinkling lights, holiday sounds, and magical delights...from the comfort and safety of your car.🎄✨🚗🚙 https://t.co/4iY1skxbEq pic.twitter.com/PpduYT3L5v — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) November 14, 2020

The statement continues, “The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will debut November 20 and run daily through November 29 (Thanksgiving week), Friday through Sunday the following two weeks, and daily December 18 through January 3, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. each night. To control and manage capacity, limited reservations will be available each night and will be required by all guests in advance using Six Flags’ new online reservation system.”

“Admission tickets for this first-ever event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be sold per person for each night, with a minimum of two individuals per vehicle required,” it adds. “Admission is free with active Memberships and Season Passes, but reservations will be required. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate. For more information on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru, visit our website at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain”

If you would like to attend, masks are required if the windows are down. Permitted vehicles include cars, vans, SUVs, and pick-up trucks

