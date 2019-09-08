Disneyland Starbucks Releases New Maleficent Frappuccino

Among the many things Starbucks is known for, the popular coffee chain is also known for their unique, colorful specialty Frappuccino offerings. This summer, it was the Tie Dye Frappuccino. Last spring it was the Crystal Ball Frappuccino with fortune-telling sprinkles. Last Halloween, it was the Witch’s Brew, but now it’s Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent‘s turn to get in on the specialty drink fun — at least at Starbucks’ Disneyland locations. A new, “Halloween Time” menu at Disney parks is now offering two limited edition drinks, including a Maleficent Frappuccino.

According to Delish, there are two special drinks on the Disneyland Resort’s Starbucks Halloween menu — the Maleficent Frappuccino and the Dr. Facilier Elixir. The Elixir is described as being a layered chai tea and lemonade iced drink with a splash of passion fruit tea which sounds delicious but probably isn’t quite as visually stunning as the Maleficent Frappuccino. That drink has been popping up on Instagram with its purply color and green whipped top. The Maleficent Frappuccino is described as a vanilla bean creme base blended with a combination of blueberry juice and diced dragon fruit while the green whipped topping is made with matcha.

If that sounds delicious to you, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First, the drink is only available at the in-park Starbucks locations at Disneyland Resort for a limited time. The second is that if you don’t happen to be visiting Disneyland between now and Halloween, you can still experience the Maleficent Frappuccino if you know how to ask for it. An Instagram post from a fan featuring the colorful drink explained that any Starbucks can recreate the drink sans the matcha whipped cream.

Both the Maleficent Frappuccino and Dr. Facilier Elixir are available now through Halloween (that’s October 31st) at the two in-park Starbucks locations, Market House on Main Street in Disneyland and Fiddler, Fifer, & Practical Cafe on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure Park.

