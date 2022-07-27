Starburst Launches Limited Edition "Work From AnywAIRS" Kit

Last year, Starburst reinvented the gummy candy with the introduction of the "next generation aerated gummi candy" Starburst Airs and now, they're looking to "elevate" the work experience as well by encouraging folks to work from AnywAIRS — and have a little fun while doing so. On Wednesday, Starburst announced the new, limited-edition Starburst Work from AnywAIRS kit designed to bring some sweet flavor and fun to the 9-5 (or whatever your work schedule looks like these days).

According to the brand, starting now through August 12th, candy fans can go to the Starburst website here and enter for their chance to win one of these exclusive kits that include everything you need to have some fun while working. Included in the kit are a collapsible water bottle, a work notebook, a Funboy Rainbow Chaise Lounger and electric pump to inflate it, and of course, Starburst Airs Gummies. Additionally, Starburst is hosting a poolside pop up in New York City on Wednesday, August 3rd so fans can put the work from anywhere mantra into practice. You can find out more and sign up for that event — as you do need to schedule your timeslot — here.

It's an interesting approach to the work experience, which has changed a lot since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Since spring of 2020, many people's work environments have dramatically changed with large numbers of companies allowing employees to work remotely or on a hybrid model. Even with life returning to more of a "new normal", the work environment remains a different landscape than it was just two years ago.

"While people have acclimated to a multitude of different work environments over the last two years, we know that repetitive routines can set in wherever you are – even during the beautiful summer months," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Director, Mars Wrigley. "To help combat the mundane, we're excited to give fans the chance to win a kit that pairs our inflated-with-flavor gummies with other inflated summer essentials to help add some levity to the workday. STARBURST prides itself on being able to infuse moments of childlike wonder into the world around us, and our STARBURST Airs Gummies do just that – thanks to their soft and squishy texture."

Starburst Airs Gummies were first announced last summer and began to hit store shelves last fall before making their nationwide availability earlier this year. They come in two varieties, Original and Sour Tropical. The gummies are just one recent Starburst candy innovation, following Starburst Swirlers, a stick-shaped take on Starburst that combines two iconic Starburst flavors rolled into one stick, giving candy fans pairings such as Strawberry-Cherry, Orange-Strawberry, and Cherry-Lemon. Starburst has also branched out into other offerings in the past as well, including candy corn, jelly beans, and more traditional gummi candies.

Will you be trying to get your hands on a limited-edition Starburst Work from AnywAIRS kit? What's your favorite Starburst flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!