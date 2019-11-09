Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard’s Band Calpurnia Breaks Up

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series. He’s also known for playing Richie Tozier in 2017’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Since 2017, Wolfhard has also been the lead singer of the indie rock band Calpurnia. The band consisted of Wolfhard, drummer Malcolm Craig, guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and bassist Jack Anderson. But Calpurnia’s time has come to an end. In a post on the band’s Instagram page, they announced their breakup. In the post, the band expressed deep gratitude for all of the fans that followed through over the past few years:

“Dear Friends, It’s bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end. We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received over the past few years. What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you. It’s been an honour and a gift to meet, work with, and play for so many wonderful people. We feel lucky and hugely grateful for the many fantastic opportunities that came our way. We’re all going to be starting fresh chapters in our lives: new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come. One last giant thank you to our friends at Royal Mountain Records, our manager Bix, our families, and especially our amazing fans. We’ll never forget you!”

Calpurnia released only one album, the 2018 EP Scout. They also recorded a single in 2019, titled “Cell.” In addition, they recorded covers of songs by bands like Pixies, Weezer, New Order, A-ha, and Television. The band members were featured in the music video for Weezer’s cover of “Take on Me.” They also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Their debut single, “City Boy,” reached the number 23 spot on the Billboard Alternative Digital Song Sales chart.

Wolfhard is gearing up for the fourth season of Stranger Things. The season begins with an episode named after a group of X-Men villains (or after the real-life group that went by the same name). Netflix renewed the series in September. The new season is expected to debut in 2020.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives,” Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images