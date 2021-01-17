Taco Bell: People Are Hyped Potatoes Are Back

Potatoes are coming back to Taco Bell. Earlier this week, the fast-food joint announced it was reversing course to bring back the option after slashing a substantial part of its menu last fall. Suffice to say, fans are ecstatic over the move — so much so, the addition has become the talk of social media.

"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."

And now, an announcement from our CEO. pic.twitter.com/JHHJMrPEJH — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 14, 2021

