Taco Bell: People Are Hyped Potatoes Are Back
Potatoes are coming back to Taco Bell. Earlier this week, the fast-food joint announced it was reversing course to bring back the option after slashing a substantial part of its menu last fall. Suffice to say, fans are ecstatic over the move — so much so, the addition has become the talk of social media.
"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."
And now, an announcement from our CEO. pic.twitter.com/JHHJMrPEJH— Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 14, 2021
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Bullying Is Bad, Mkay?
bullying works. taco bell is bringing potatoes back— sensei (@raik0uu) January 14, 2021
First In Line
me at my local taco bell on march 11th at 9:00 am begging for a spicy potato soft taco pic.twitter.com/502UoWQHdK— ken (@kenswear) January 14, 2021
PSA
TACO BELL IS BRINGING BACK POTATOES ON MARCH 11th THIS IS A PSA pic.twitter.com/DbxjsBxpQm— brittany (@mogirlprobs) January 13, 2021
Bless
if you need some good news to get you going today, taco bell is bringing back potatoes and expanding their vegetarian menu in march. bless 🥲— ˗ˏˋ mischa ˎˊ˗ (@mischacrossing) January 14, 2021
We Did It
we did it joe .... potatoes are coming back to taco bell pic.twitter.com/44DPQQqEue— tay (@taylormarie8900) January 14, 2021
Captain Potato
BREAKING: Chris Evans is reprising his role as the Taco Bell potatoes— Eddy Burback (@eddyburback) January 14, 2021
Prayers Answered
I guess our prayers have been heard finally. @tacobell is bringing back to the spicy potato taco— Willam (@willam) January 16, 2021