Ring in 2020 With Taco Bell’s $1 Double Stacked Taco

We’re still a few weeks away from the end of the year (and the decade), but some are already pondering their resolutions for 2020. If you’re among those who are looking to get on a budget, reorganize your life, or just seize the day, it looks like Taco Bell can relate. On Tuesday, the company announced the 2020 plans for its Cravings Value Menu, which will feature 21 different menu items ranging from $1 to $5. In order to kick off this new era, Taco Bell is bringing back one of its most beloved Cravings Value Menu items, the $1 Double Stacked Taco.

The $1 Double Stacked Taco features both a hard shell and a tortilla, and will be available in three flavors – Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch. As with many of Taco Bell’s novelty items, the Double Stacked Tacos will be available both a la carte, and in a $5 Cravings Box. The Cravings Box will include one Double Stacked Taco, one Chalupa Supreme, one Crunchy Taco, and a medium soft drink.

“It’s more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we’ve built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone,” Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “Committing to the $1 is a priority for us and we’re excited to bring back the hugely popular Double Stacked Tacos.”

The $1 Double Stacked Taco and the $5 Cravings Box will be rolled out nationwide and for a limited time beginning on Thursday, December 26th. So if you’re looking for a perfect post-Christmas junk food rush, look no further than Taco Bell.

