The Teletubbies Launch First Ever Pride Collection

More than 20 years ago, Teletubbies were at the center of a so-called gay controversy surrounding the quirky children's television characters (particularly Tinky Winky), but times have changed. Now, the Teletubbies are embracing their uniqueness and their status as unlikely queer icons with the launch of their first-ever line of Pride merchandise. On Wednesday, the Teletubbies Pride collection was announced, partnering up with GLAAD to support 2021 Pride Month in June.

"The Teletubbies have always embraced their own offbeat quirkiness and sense of style," said Michael Riley, Chief Brands Officer, WildBrain. "This Pride Month, we're celebrating that 'love who you are' spirit through our Collection of ready-to-rave fashion that makes Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po very proud. We've taken the most iconic elements fans know and love about the Teletubbies and designed a playful Collection with fashion flair that we hope fans will love to wear this Pride Month and all year-long."

The Teletubbies Pride Collection features 90s-inspired streetwear, including iconic and nostalgic styles such as a bucket hat, sling bag, muscle tee, and tube socks. Each item in the collection centers around two themes -- "Big Hugs, Big Love" and "Teletubbies Love Pride" -- and the items feature custom graphic treatments, prints, and cues from the Teletubbies including their signature colors and antennae shape. There is even a custom, made-to-order suit available for those who want to fully embrace things in high style. You can check out the full list of offerings and pre-order at www.teletubbiespride.com. A portion of each purchase supports GLAAD.

(Photo: WildBrain Ltd)

"This Pride Month, the iconic Teletubbies brand is celebrating the importance of self-expression and acceptance in a unique and uplifting way, while giving back to create change," said John McCourt, Senior Director at GLAAD. "Proceeds from this Collection will support GLAAD's culture-changing programs, including our work to expand LGBTQ images and inclusion in kids' and family programming."

Teletubbies originally ran from 1997 to 2001 on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on PBS in the United States from 1998 to 2008. In 1999, televangelist Jerry Falwell accused one of the Teletubbies, Tinky Winky, of being gay, writing a piece titled "Parents Alert: Tinky Winky Comes out of the Closet" in which he claimed that the character's purple color and triangle antenna were both symbolic of gay pride. Things have come a long way since then as not only did the Teletubbies continue to air, but the series even got a reboot in 2015.

