Teletubbies Announces New Cryptocurrency Tubbycoin on April Fools' Day

Cryptocurrency continues to grow in popularity, and there are a number of options for people interested in the market to choose from. That said, no one probably thought that they would have the chance to buy Teletubbies cryptocurrency, but here we are. Today the Teletubbies launched TubbyCoin, which embraces the power of HugTech and is developed by WildBrain Labs. Well, it would be, if it weren't you know, an April Fools Joke. That said, it's a pretty fun one, and you can find the pitch below.

TubbyCoin employs cutting-edge cryptogaphology to convey the value of Big Hugs in the form of BigHugs Tokens that feature Tinky Winky, Laa-Laa, Dipsy, and Po, and you can share BigHugs! with the hashtag #TubbyCoin.

(Photo: WildBrain)

To mine TubbyCoin, all you need to do is share Big Hugs! tokens on social media with anyone that could use a hug, and at that point Hug Tech will do the rest. Essentially you're going. to get rich from being nice.

Now, while this is obviously a fun joke, WildBrain is making a base donation of $5,000 CAD to Kids Help Phone, and every time you share a TubbyCoin on social media they will add one dollar to the donation up to $10,000 CAD. Kids Help Phone provides youth a safe and trusted space to talk and get support over the phone or through text, and you can find out more about them here.

Here's more from the TubbyCoin press release.

HugTech – harnessing the power of Teletubby antennae

The result of years of research at WildBrain Labs, HugTech is a unique, proprietary technology that harnesses the value of the Teletubbies’ trademark BigHugs! through a nascent technology that marries the secret power of the Teletubbies’ antennae with cutting-edge cryptographology.

Dr. Rolf P. Solia, Principal Scientist and Head of Cleverness & Fabrication at WildBrain Labs, said: “We have finally arrived at the unachievable! Everyone knows the Teletubbies spread joy and delight across the world. But until now, few outside WildBrain Labs knew those special powers emanated from their antennae. Now, through the magic of cryptographology WildBrain Labs has harnessed that power to offer people around the world the opportunity to share the ebullience of the Teletubbies through TubbyCoin.”

Teletubbies spokestubby Tinky Winky added: “Eh-oh! Big hugs!”

GOTCHA! HAPPY APRIL FOOLS’ DAY!

Michael Riley, Chief Brands Officer of Teletubbies owner WildBrain, said: “I’d like to wish everyone a Happy April Fools’ Day! Although TubbyCoin is not really a cryptocurrency, our hope is that you’ll still enjoy sharing TubbyCoins with friends, family and anyone who needs a hug – all to bring some very real smiles to faces. And the part about WildBrain’s donation to charity is no joke. To help ensure kids have the assistance they need in these difficult times, we’ll be making a $5,000 donation to Kids Help Phone and adding one dollar to our donation for every TubbyCoin shared on social media up to a total of $10,000. So, share those virtual BigHugs!”