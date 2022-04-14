TGI Fridays Offering “Blazed and Glazed” Bundle Delivery Deal for 4/20

For absolutely no significant reason whatsoever, TGI Fridays has announced that on April 20th (which some might recognize as 4/20), they will be launching a partnership with Uber Eats that will bring a bundle of chicken slammers featuring their signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze sauce straight to your home. If, for some reason, your driving abilities are impaired between April 20th and May 4th, you’ll still be able to have your craving for munchies fulfilled through this exclusive and limited-time offer. Check out the full details of the new partnership below before it kicks off on April 20th.

Per press release, “TGI Fridays is burning up the munchie game on 4/20 with an all-new bundle to satisfy even the highest of craving. For a limited time only, fans can chill out and get the Blazed & Glazed Bundle from TGI Fridays rolled straight to their door via Uber Eats delivery, featuring a bundle of mouthwatering must-haves and an all-new blazed extension of the legendary TGI Fridays Whiskey-Glaze sauce.

“The ultimate cure for your munchies, the Blazed & Glazed Bundle features three of TGI Fridays all-new Chicken Slammers, snackable crispy chicken tender sliders tossed in the new Whiskey-Glaze Blaze sauce, tucked into mini New England rolls and drizzled with spicy aioli and sesame seasoning. The bundle also packs a side of seasoned fries loaded with queso, mixed cheese, bacon, and green onions and serves as the perfect pairing for any buds.

“Available exclusively for delivery, the Blazed & Glazed Bundle is available on Uber Eats April 20th – May 4th. On April 20th, fans can take advantage of $4 off $20 TGI Fridays purchase on Uber Eats.

“While the Blazed & Glazed Bundle is available for a limited time only, TGI Fridays Chicken Slammers are lighting up TGI Fridays menus nationwide. TGI Fridays Chicken Slammers Boards come in a variety of combinations, including Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Slammer Board paired with two 2-bone cut Whiskey-Glazed Big Ribs, coleslaw, and seasoned fries; Buffalo Chicken Slammer Board tossed in Frank’s RedHot Buffalo sauce with ranch, diced celery and crumbled blue cheese and paired with four Boneless Buffalo Wings, coleslaw and seasoned fries; and Italian Chicken Slammer Board with Garlic Parmesan sauce with marinara and Parmesan-Romano cheese and paired with four Mozzarella Sticks, coleslaw and seasoned fries.”

“Our guests are looking to satisfy that TGI Fridays crave, especially on 4/20, and our limited-time Blazed & Glazed Bundle is the perfect must-have munchie fix,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. “This bundle features one of our new delicious menu additions at TGI Fridays, our Chicken Slammers, along with a special limited-time blazed version that adds the perfect amount of heat to our legendary Whiskey-Glaze sauce “

To learn more information about TGI Fridays or find a location, visit Fridays.com.

