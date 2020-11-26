Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Are Still Mad About Lip Synching Performances

✖

Today's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured a bevy of performances from some of music's biggest acts and Broadway's biggest productions, though throughout the parade you could very much tell who was lip-synching and who was not, and fans took to social media to lament how many lipsynched performances were part of this year's festivities. Most of the solo musical performances seemed to be lip-synched, which might not have been as bad if the lip-synching was good, but viewers didn't feel it delivered there either, and we've included some of the reactions to all the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade's lip-synching below.

"It’s okay, the singers always lip sync, so we’re safe"

It’s okay, the singers always lip sync, so we’re safe — Brianna Holbrook (@BriannaHolbrook) November 26, 2020

"Not sure the lip sync could get any worse But alas .... it’s a nice diversion on a very lonely day"

Not sure the lip sync could get any worse 😬🤣‼️ But alas .... it’s a nice diversion on a very lonely day 💔🥺 — TigerMom💛💜🐅 (@TigerMom64) November 26, 2020

"Feeling like LL Cool J, in Lip Sync Battle."

Feeling like LL Cool J, in Lip Sync Battle. pic.twitter.com/IwdVrb0GQ3 — Josie. (@LyricalVinyl) November 26, 2020

"Shout outs to AJR for being the only ones to not lip sync their Macy’s parade performance Face with rolling eyes"

Shout outs to AJR for being the only ones to not lip sync their Macy’s parade performance 🙄 — M (@00psiedaisy) November 26, 2020

"I really hate that the musical performances are so obviously lip sync performances. I mean, I get it but come on. AJR’s was really good though. #MacysThanksgivingParade"

I really hate that the musical performances are so obviously lip sync performances. I mean, I get it but come on. AJR’s was really good though. #MacysThanksgivingParade — Catherine 🍂🦃🍁 (@IamCatherine_A) November 26, 2020

"Few things in life make me more uncomfortable than watching the overly-enthusiastic lip sync performances during the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade."

Few things in life make me more uncomfortable than watching the overly-enthusiastic lip sync performances during the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade. — Nate Jones (@natejonesrocks) November 26, 2020

"I thought they’d at least let Patti sing live... Unamused face #MacysThanksgivingDayParade #lipsync"

Few things in life make me more uncomfortable than watching the overly-enthusiastic lip sync performances during the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade. — Nate Jones (@natejonesrocks) November 26, 2020

The Broadway performances for things like Mean Girls or Hamilton seemed to be live, and hopefully next year we'll get a few more live performances thrown into the mix.

What did you think of the musical performances? Let us know in the comments!