Elisabeth Moss Developing "Psychosexual Neo-Noir Thriller" Series for Hulu

Elisabeth Moss has become one of the most standout actresses in the genre landscape, between her Emmy-winning work on The Handmaid's Tale, and her buzz-worthy leading role in The Invisible Man. Now, Moss is apparently venturing more into the behind-the-scenes order of things, with her production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, signing a joint first-look TV deal with Hulu and Fox 21 Television Studios. According to the initial announcement (via THR), that will include an anthology series called Black Match, which Moss is attached to star in.

While plot details surrounding Black Match are a mystery, it is being described as a "psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern-day Los Angeles." The series will be written by Ian McCulloch, with The Handmaid's Tale and Outlander veteran Mike Barker set to direct.

"I am so excited to have formed this company and established this partnership with Lindsey [McManus] to find material ourselves and have real ownership as producers," Moss said in a statement. "We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works. Craig Erwich and Hulu have been amazing partners on The Handmaid’s Tale these past three seasons, and I am thrilled to be starting a creative partnership with Bert Salke and everyone at Fox 21."

"Elisabeth is a relentless creative force in the world of television and film, both in front of, and behind the camera," Erwich, svp originals at Hulu, added. "She has been an integral part of Hulu’s success, from her Emmy-award winning performance on The Handmaid’s Tale to her singular vision for the show as an executive producer. We are honored to be the streaming home of the amazing stories she and her production company will create and cannot wait to see Love & Squalor Pictures bring Black Match to life for our viewers."

The project is just one of several that Love & Squalor has on its plate, including the limited series Candy, the horror film Run Rabbit Run, both of which are set to star Moss. The company has also optioned the rights to three books - Eilene Zimmerman's Smacked and Emily Ruskovich's Idaho, which will be adapted into feature films, and Araminta Hall's Imperfect Women, which is expected to land on television.

