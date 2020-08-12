Elisabeth Moss and Blumhouse Developing Psychological Thriller Mrs. March

Actress Elisabeth Moss teamed up with Blumhouse Productions earlier this year to star in The Invisible Man, a partnership which critics and audiences have praised, with Moss reuniting with the studio for a new adaptation of the psychological thriller novel Mrs. March, per Deadline. In addition to starring in the adaptation of the novel, playing the titular character, Moss will also serve as a producer of the film based on the Virginia Feito story. With the book not slated to hit shelves until August of 2021, it's unclear when production on the project will move forward or when audiences can expect Mrs. March to hit theaters.

Deadline describes the novel, "Mrs. March follows a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband’s latest bestselling novel is based on her."

“I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March," Moss shared in a statement. "As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse. Having worked with Jason on US and the company on The Invisible Man, I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence. Jason Blum is a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling and I am personally honored to be in the Blumhouse family.”

Blumhouse creator Jason Blum added, “Not only is Elisabeth one of the finest actors of her generation but she’s an unabashed fan of genre material and an incredible collaborator. [Producer] Lindsey [McManus] and Elisabeth have impeccable taste, when they brought us Mrs. March we jumped at the chance to work with them.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic shuttering theaters earlier this year, Blumhouse has unveiled a number of exciting films, including Fantasy Island, The Hunt, and You Should Have Left. The studio was slated to deliver audiences the sequel Halloween Kills this October, but the number of closed theaters resulted in the announcement that the film would instead hit theaters in October 2021.

Stay tuned for details on Mrs. March.

