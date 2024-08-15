The New York Botanical Garden is scaring up some surprises in the moonlit night. The Bronx-based museum of living plant collections has announced the first-ever light trail inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the 1993 stop motion-animated musical that director Henry Selick called “a perfect collision” between the Christmas and Halloween holidays. But Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail will be here in an instant and gone in a flash: the nine-week limited engagement runs from September 27th through November 30th.

Featuring over 8,300 square feet of dazzling light installations forged by cutting-edge technology including interactive video projection, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures of the film’s iconic characters — like Halloween Town’s own Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero — the outdoor attraction brings scenes and songs from the musical to life amongst the leaves of New York’s most treasured garden.

The frightfully festive outdoor adventure presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical will “ignite the senses and invite audiences deep into the imagination of the story’s visionary creator, Tim Burton,” says experience creators Adventurelive, theproducing team behind Broadway’s Hamilton, and LETSGO, the creative team behind the immersive exhibition TimBurton’s Labyrinth.

“I want to make an experience that surprises people — that is both visually stunning and sonically cool. This is going to be a thrilling new way to experience both Tim Burton’s story and one of the greatest gardens on Earth,” said Jeffrey Seller, the founder of Adventurelive and a four-time Tony Award winning producer of Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, and Hamilton.

Added LETSO founder Iñaki Fernández, “After creating Tim Burton’s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature in several cities, we are excited to arrive in New York with a magical an unforgettable journey. Visitors will be able to take the best photos they have never imagined and have an experience that they will remember for years.”

Ticketsstart at $39 (Jack’s 4-pack for 4 or more tickets), $49 for adults and$39 for children (timed entry), or $55-59 (flexible entry adult/child) and are on sale now on the official website. The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed light trail operates from dusk to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday beginning September 27th through November 30th.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is available to stream on Disney+.