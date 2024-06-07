The Original Donut Shop Teams Up With Kelsea Ballerini for New Ballerini Blend K-Cups

Today is National Donut Day and if there is one thing that goes perfectly with doughnuts, it's coffee. So, to celebrate the sweetest of holidays, The Original Donut Shop Coffee announced on Friday the debut of a new, limited edition flavor, the Ballerini Blend. The new, co-branded flavor was developed in conjunction with pop star Kelsea Ballerini and arrives just in time to celebrate National Donut Day — though you certainly don't have to have a doughnut to enjoy it.

According to The Original Donut Shop, the medium roast Ballerini Blend features a buttery, creamy vanilla flavor that was made just for fans and was inspired by Ballerini, who called her go-to brew as an everyday treat.

"Coffee is such a constant in my life, so it is really special to release this blend with The Original Donut shop," Ballerini said in a statement. "The Ballerini Blend is my crave-able comfort, my morning must-have, and a mug full of vanilla-flavored goodness. It's my taste of home when I'm on the road and my absolute favorite way to treat myself. And now, it's yours to enjoy, too!"

To mark the launch of Ballerini Blend, the brand and Ballerini are co-hosting a brunch event in Nashville on Friday, June 7th where fans can get first access to the flavor as well as enjoy a live performance from Ballerini. For those wanting to purchase Ballerini Blend, it is available exclusively on Keurig.com for a limited time while supplies last.

"This National Donut Day, we worked to bring forth a playful blend that channeled Ballerini's flavorful passion points," Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper said. "We're thrilled to take this partnership one step further with the release of the exclusive Ballerini Blend and are looking forward to continuing to treat the taste buds of our consumers!"

Ballerini Blend is available at Keurig.com now.

The Original Donut Shop Recently Launched Iced Refreshers

In other beverage news, The Original Donut Shop recently launched their new, The Original Donut Shop Iced Refreshers K-Cup pods, a new offering designed to be brewed over ice and offer consumers a refreshing coffee shop inspired drink at home. The new Iced Refreshers K-Cup pods are available in two flavors, Strawberry Acai and Pineapple Passionfruit. Both flavors are permanent additions to the K-Cup lineup and are available at major retailers now.