Tony Hawk Thinks He Found the Ultimate Example of Not Being Recognized

Tony Hawk doesn’t think he can top this latest instance of someone not recognizing him. On Twitter, the world-famous athlete talked about getting on an elevator with a couple. Fans are used to people not recognizing him in public. The jokes are always plentiful. This one might take the cake as it took on a bit of a meta nature. It’s not everyday that someone has the joke explained to them and they still don’t get it. Check out what the X-Games legend had to say down below.

Hawk began, “This just happened, and maybe this is where it all ends: Got an elevator with 3 people. One guy (with his wife), sarcastically: ‘anyone ever tell you you…’ and stops. Me (amused): yes, but you’re the first today. His wife: ‘I’m sorry, I tried to stop him from doing the joke’”

“(elevator stops, couple exits to their floor) Other guy: ‘what’s the joke?’ Me: I get mistaken identity a lot,” the star continued. “Him: ‘mistaken for who?’ Me: Tony Hawk. Him: ‘haha you do look like him!’ Elevator stops again, he exits on his floor. I am left alone, heading upwards & feeling perplexed.”

In closing, he also plugged his new documentary on HBO. “While you’re here, watch “Until The Wheels Fall Off” on @HBO. I promise there aren’t any tales of mistaken identity. This is like me telling you to listen to my SoundCloud, if SoundCloud were a documentary about my career that I didn’t make.”

Here’s how HBO is describing his new documentary: “Centering around intimate new interviews with Tony Hawk himself, the film is an all-encompassing look at the skateboarder’s life, legendary career, and relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades. Hawk, a pioneer of modern vertical skating who is still pushing his limits at the age of 53, remains one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

“Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, the film chronicles Hawk’s meteoric rise from awkward teen outsider in the radical sport of the 1980s – where his father’s efforts to standardize and regulate the nascent competitions complicated his early success and relationships – to multiple X Games gold medalist, trick innovator, entrepreneur, and 12-time National Skateboard Association world champion. While the film celebrates Hawk’s single-minded pursuit of his passion, his relentless, and ultimately successful drive to master the elusive “900” and his refusal to bend to the reality of middle age, it also reveals the perils of fame and notoriety and the constant threat to his physical well-being.”

