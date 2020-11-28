Tony Hsieh; Zappos Founder and Creator of Downtown Project Dies at Age 46

✖

Tony Hsieh, the former head of Zappos who then decided to take on a huge real estate project aimed at remaking rundown parts of Las Vegas, has died at the age of 46. The cause of death is reported to be injuries sustained from a house fire, though details on how it started and any other injuries are not known at this time. The news was confirmed by DTP Companies, which operated the Downtown Project that was trying to revitalize those rundown areas of Vegas, and you can read their full statement below (via Yahoo).

"Good Afternoon, my name is Megan Fazio and I handle public relations for DTP Companies, formerly known as Downtown Project, which Tony Hsieh serves as the visionary of. With a heavy and devastated heart, we regret to inform you that Tony Hsieh passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family.

Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world. Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.

On behalf of all DTP Companies employees and staff, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends who have all lost Tony as a cherished loved one, visionary and friend. Tony was highly regarded by all of his fellow friends and colleagues in the tight-knit family at DTP Companies, so this heartbreaking tragedy is one that affects many involved.

We ask that you continue to respect the family’s privacy during this most difficult and challenging time."

Hsieh helped build Zappos into a massive brand, and by 2009 he had sold the company to Amazon for around $1.2 billion. He would run the company for a while longer but would use some of that buyout money as the seed for the Downtown Project. He started buying up large areas of downtown, which sat empty as the city expanded and other areas were built up. He bought houses, empty lots, old casinos, and everything in between.

He then aimed these areas at startups, making deals to invest in them if they would move to Vegas and build their businesses Downtown, which would then bring entrepreneurs and jobs with them. It was a bold plan, and it's safe to say he's very much left his mark on Vegas.

Out thoughts are with his family and friends.