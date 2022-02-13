Tupac Hologram Reportedly Returning For Super Bowl 2022 Half-Time Show

Super Bowl LVI is here and while fans are excited to see the showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at So-Fi Stadium, they’re also excited about the entertainment aspects of the Big Game as well, including the Halftime Show. Headlining this year’s performance is Dr. Dre who is bringing along plenty of friends such as Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, but if a recent report by The Sun is correct, there’s another “guest” who will take the stage as well. According to the outlet, the infamous Tupac hologram is making a comeback for the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

According to The Sun’s report a secret segment of the show could see the Tupac hologram — which is a 3D image rendering of the late rapper Tupac Shakur — performing on stage alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and could potentially see the “trio” perform “California Love” which was originally recorded by Tupac and Dre in 1995. The hologram previously was featured in 2012 at the Coachella Music Festival where Dre and Snoop were the dual headliners for the event. While man deceased musicians have been “resurrected” via hologram for concerts or specials, Dre has previously been pretty adamant that the Tupac hologram appearance was strictly for Coachella.

Should the Tupac hologram be included in Super Bowl Halftime Show, it would have some additional significance. This year’s Super Bowl falls on the 26th anniversary of Tupac’s critically acclaimed album, All Eyez on Me. And people seem pretty excited about the idea of Tupac appearing in the event, too. Shaquille O’Neal told Access Online that it would “be awesome”.

“If the technology is anything like the [Michael Jackson hologram in Las Vegas], it’s gonna be awesome. It really is, “Shaq said.

As for what we do know for sure about the Halftime Show, Dr. Dre has previously called it “an unforgettable cultural moment” and one of the biggest thrills of his career.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella