Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Debuts Trailer

Pepsi unveiled a trailer for their Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and fans are pumped for the big event. Headlining this year’s concert is Dr. Dre. But, he’s bringing along tons of friends like Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. All these clips look absolutely amazing. So-Fi Stadium will play host to the big game this year. With Los Angeles as a backdrop, it only makes sense to have one of the city’s musical legends represent the region proudly. A lot of people were shocked when Dr. Dre was chosen as the headliner for this year’s festivities. But, with the Rams’ home stadium being so new, the NFL was going to need a massive showing to break the venue in properly. There’s no word on what other surprises could be lurking in the margins for this performance. (You would think that all these guests would be enough, but most of these shows have at least one new wrinkle.)

When the partnership was announced, both the performer and Pepsi put out a few words to celebrate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/h3NhX6-5mO0

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” Adam Harter, Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo, added. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi, echoed. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

Are you hype for the halftime show? Let us know in the comments below!