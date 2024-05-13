Disney World Announces Tiana's Bayou Adventure Opening Date

The Princess and the Frog-themed revamp of Splash Mountain opens June 28 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opening date is getting closer and closer every day — and we're almost there. During American Idol's Disney Night on Sunday, Disney Experiences announced the newly-reimagined ride — a revamp of Splash Mountain, featuring characters, music, and audio-animatronics inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Princess and the Frog — will drop into Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort on June 28.

Follow the fireflies down to the bayou for a glimpse at the revamped attraction in the video below.

Also featuring new music by New Orleans natives and five-time Grammy Award winners PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard, Tiana's Bayou Adventure brings together iconic characters from the 2009 animated movie — including restaurateur Tiana, her trumpeting gator friend Louis, and bayou voodoo queen Mama Odie — for a musical log ride adventure that culminates in a 50-foot drop down into the bayou. Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Michael Leon Wooley (Louis) and Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie) reprise their roles from the beloved film.

Among the many musical critters making their debut on the ride are original characters Byhalia the Beaver, Gritty the Rabbit, Beau the Opossum, Apollo the Raccoon, Rufus the Turtle, Timoléon the Otter, and the jazzy frog band of Felipe, Mayra, Mondo, and Isabel. Infused with the music and spirit of Mardi Gras and New Orleans, Tiana's Bayou Adventure picks up where the movie left off, following Tiana and Louis as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized," Rose, a Disney Legend, said when the Princess and the Frog-themed Splash Mountain revamp was announced in 2020. "As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us The Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens June 28 at Walt Disney World Resort and later this summer at the Disneyland Resort.