Captain America Star Chris Evans Finally Joined Instagram

Yesterday, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans came out with an exciting announcement. After being challenged by Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt, Evans rose to the occasion with a new effort in the All In Challenge, raising awareness for food banks and charities needing aid because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Everyone who donates will be eligible for the chance to participate in an online hangout session with Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner. However, announcing the campaign wasn't the only exciting thing that happened yesterday. In an effort to further spread the word, Evans FINALLY joined Instagram.

“Hello Instagram!! #ALLINCHALLENGE accepted!! Thanks for bringing me in, @prattprattpratt What a great cause! Gauntlet thrown down for @imsebastianstan @anthonymackie @theebillyporter @allinchallenge Here’s the link: http://allinchallenge.in/chrisevans,” Evans posted. A couple of the OG Avengers commented on the post: “Yes it's true🏹❤️,” Renner replied. “Maybe not ask us anything... #Spoilers.” Ruffalo wrote. You can watch his video in his first-ever Instagram post below:

To participate, you need to go to Evans' page for the All In Challenge and donate money, and the more money you give will earn you more entries in the drawing. One lucky winner will be chosen, and all proceeds will benefit organizations like Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. Winners will receive a 20-minute board game session as well as a 20-minute Q&A session with the original Avengers cast.

Downey Jr. also teased the event when he told Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo that he was meeting with the original crew. “I won’t say why but I had an occasion to be interfacing with the other five of the original six Avengers just a few days ago,” Downey explained. “After we all kind of hung up or whatever off our Zoom call. I got this wave of all that and yeah, it did feel like about a year ago. But, you know, it was years leading up to it. It was like a year to do it and finish it and get it out. I’m sure for you, it feels like a year ago, you worked for a thousand years straight.”

Welcome to Instagram, Cap!

