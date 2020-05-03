Chris Evans Is Already Regretting His Decision to Join Instagram

✖

Chris Evans made a very big life change this week when he finally joined Instagram. After being challenged by Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt, Evans rose to the occasion with a new effort in the All In Challenge, raising awareness for food banks and charities needing aid because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In order to further spread the word about the campaign, the actor finally decided to join the social media site. However, the actor took to Twitter this week to express doubts about the decision.

“I haven’t DM’d anyone on IG. People are telling me the photoshop goblins are already at work,” Evans wrote on Friday. “Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this???,” he added yesterday. You can check out the tweets below:

I haven’t DM’d anyone on IG. People are telling me the photoshop goblins are already at work 🙄 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2020

Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this??? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2020

For now, the actor's account seems to still be active. We hope he gets over the hump and decides to stick it out because we want to see more pictures of Dodger.

As for the All In Challenge, everyone who donates will be eligible for the chance to participate in an online hangout session with Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner. To participate, you need to go to Evans' page for the All In Challenge and donate money, and the more money you give will earn you more entries in the drawing. One lucky winner will be chosen, and all proceeds will benefit organizations like Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. Winners will receive a 20-minute board game session as well as a 20-minute Q&A session with the original Avengers cast.

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

