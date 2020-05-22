Chris Pratt Fans Cannot Get Over the Actor’s Huge Email Blunder

Chris Pratt is having a rough week. The actor known for Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Parks and Rec had a bit of a shock yesterday when he accidentally deleted over 51,000 emails. Pratt took to his Instagram Stories yesterday to share a hilariously tragic video of himself looking at his unread messages. Apparently, Pratt's son was giving him a hard time for leaving so many emails unread, so the actor decided to do something about it. Unfortunately, that led to the accidental deletion, and the people of Twitter are getting a huge kick out of it.

"So yesterday my son was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock looking at the number of unread emails that I had," Pratt explained. "It’s a lot. It’s a lot. I get it, I know, It's mostly junk. See, what I do is I sign up for everything. I sign up for everything. I’m one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test and be like, ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email.’ And then I do and, you know, which proves my IQ is about 7 and I just get junk from everyone and I just don’t erase it. But I also just want to apologize because there's a lot of emails in there where I just spaced out and didn't get back to you." You can watch his hilarious reaction in the tweet below:

Chris Pratt: I’m going to respond to all my unread emails Also Chris Pratt: Accidentally deletes 51,000 emails pic.twitter.com/n7YKlTRvi2 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 21, 2020

"Fresh start" indeed! Here are some of the best posts from fans and celebrities who cannot get enough of Pratt's email drama...