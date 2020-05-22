Chris Pratt Fans Cannot Get Over the Actor’s Huge Email Blunder
Chris Pratt is having a rough week. The actor known for Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Parks and Rec had a bit of a shock yesterday when he accidentally deleted over 51,000 emails. Pratt took to his Instagram Stories yesterday to share a hilariously tragic video of himself looking at his unread messages. Apparently, Pratt's son was giving him a hard time for leaving so many emails unread, so the actor decided to do something about it. Unfortunately, that led to the accidental deletion, and the people of Twitter are getting a huge kick out of it.
"So yesterday my son was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock looking at the number of unread emails that I had," Pratt explained. "It’s a lot. It’s a lot. I get it, I know, It's mostly junk. See, what I do is I sign up for everything. I sign up for everything. I’m one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test and be like, ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email.’ And then I do and, you know, which proves my IQ is about 7 and I just get junk from everyone and I just don’t erase it. But I also just want to apologize because there's a lot of emails in there where I just spaced out and didn't get back to you." You can watch his hilarious reaction in the tweet below:
Chris Pratt: I’m going to respond to all my unread emails
Also Chris Pratt: Accidentally deletes 51,000 emails pic.twitter.com/n7YKlTRvi2— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 21, 2020
"Fresh start" indeed! Here are some of the best posts from fans and celebrities who cannot get enough of Pratt's email drama...
Yvette Can Relate
I saw that @prattprattpratt accidentally deleted 51,000 emails. Should I try that? 😬 pic.twitter.com/6bIYmBWaCT— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 22, 2020
Schadenfreude
If you're having a bad day, because you've screwed up smth, here's #ChrisPratt deleting all his emails pic.twitter.com/2umHwzbgsD— Alice ☀️#TeamLoki🔥 (@HiddlesSunshine) May 20, 2020
Tom's Relief
Chris Pratt on Instagram: hi, yeah I don’t read my emails and oops, just deleted thousands of them before reading them. Please send them again
Tom Holland, somewhere wondering why he never got an email back about hanging out: thAT EXPLAINS IT!!— Louise heeke (@louise_heeke) May 20, 2020
Can't Help But Laugh
The way I can relate to Chris Pratt his insta story at the moment omg. I thought I was problematic with my 11.000 unread emails but that man has around 36.000 LOL stupid ass— Inge 🚀 (@CR0C0DILEROCK) May 21, 2020
Whoops
Chris pratt today on Ig stories pic.twitter.com/UJxCKlgvSW— harry (@ItsWoolridge) May 21, 2020
Parks Throwback
Chris Pratt deleting all of his email is probably something Andy would do to get rid of a problem...either for himself, or for April...😂😂😂 @prattprattpratt— Hashim Abbasi (@hasabbhimasi) May 20, 2020
But Her Emails
Hillary Clinton reading why Chris Pratt is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/4LTcMQmzwD— Jennifer Jolie (@JudyJurgenstern) May 21, 2020
When Life Hands You Lemons, You Make Beef Stew
Can anyone tell me where Chris Pratt is? @prattprattpratt I sent him 51,000 dick pics and he didn't get back to me yet— Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 22, 2020
Relatable
watching @prattprattpratt accidentally delete his emails made me LOL! i think i should do that...i have like 25k unopened emails. i needa stop subscribing to everything🤦🏻♀️— A♡ (@whereariblooms) May 20, 2020
Burt Macklin
Chris Pratt accidentally erased 51,000 emails. If the acting gigs dry up he could get a job at the CIA— Eli Kane (@facedances3) May 21, 2020
RIP Emails
Imagining Chris Pratt’s emails— Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) May 22, 2020
