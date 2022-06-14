TWIX to Release New Cookie Dough Flavor

✖

TWIX is expanding its lineup later this year with what could be its most inventive idea yet. Tuesday, Mars Wrigley — the parent company behind the candy bar brand — announced the arrival of TWIX Cookie Dough, a combination of the classic candy bar and, well, cookie dough.

Instead of the caramel layer that usually finds itself on top of the cookie layer in reguar TWIX bars, candy fiends will find a layer of cookie dough and cookie bits in the confectioner's latest offering. That cookie dough filling and the TWIX cookie are then dunked in the usual milk chocolate coating.

"Mars is thrilled to announce TWIX Cookie Dough as our newest flavor innovation," Mars Wrigley brand director Michelle Deignan offer in a press release. "TWIX Cookie Dough is the perfect mashup of two fa nfavorites – our classic TWIX bar and the nostalgic flavors of cookie dough – all wrapped into one. We're looking forward to making superfans happy with an exclusive first taste now, in celebration of NationalCookie Dough Day, and then to sharing TWIX Cookie Dough with all fans when it hits shelves later this year."

The new offering isn't set to hit shelves at stores across this country until December, but a select few will be able to get their hands on the new concoction early. On June 21st — National Cookie Day, nonetheless — TWIX is giving away 1,000 samples to those interested. To partake in the giveaway, simply visit Twix.com/CookieDough on June 21st and enter the appropriate contact information.

TWIX says only 1,000 samples will be given to the first 1,000 people to fill out the form, so time is of the essence next week. Once the treats do hit shelves later this year, it will come in three sizes: Single Size (1.36-ounces), Share Size (2.72-ounces), and TWIX Cookie Dough Minis (9.7-ounces).