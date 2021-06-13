Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Host Breaks Silence Over Explosive Poop Situation

✖

Filming on NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide has been halted due to the stinkiest of reasons, and one of the show's hosts has now broken their silence on the matter. Hours after it was reported Ron Funches and his co-host Bobby Moynihan weren't amongst those crew members suffering from "explosive diarrhea" on the set of the game show, the former took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.

"I feel like no one in my family even knew I was in comedy until someone got diarrhea at my water park," the funnyman tweeted Saturday afternoon. A few hours after the fact, Funches shared a screenshot of People.com's article, questioning the choice of picture for their story.

"I love that they used a picture that makes me look proud. Did I have owner of 'explosive diarrhea' water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big," the comedian joked.

I feel like no one in my family even knew I was in comedy until someone got diarrhea at my water park. — Funch (@RonFunches) June 12, 2021

Production on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide paused earlier this month after a crew member tested positive for giardia, a parasitical intestinal infection, and dozens of others reported intestinal issues.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of ‘Ultimate Slip ’N Slide’ at the current location,” the network's statement read. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

With a ten-episode order from NBC, UltimateSlip 'N Slide had been filming for seven weeks when production paused. The Wrap previously reported the contestants and crew only had five days left of filming left in order to prep the series for its August debut. In a statement released by NBC, the network said Funches and Moynihan are both "healthy and fine."

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is currently set to premiere on August 8th at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. The series is produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone, Kevin Healey, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Todd Richards, Bruce Kaufman, ShyeSutherland Sharp, Tina Nicotera Bachmann, and Keith Geller.

