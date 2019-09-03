Walt Disney World Closing Early Due to Hurricane Dorian

With Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening at Walt Disney World last week, the park should be celebrating the exciting addition, but Hurricane Dorian has other plans for the Orlando amusement park, which will be closing earlier on Tuesday, September 3rd in expectation of the inclement weather. Early reports about the hurricane had expected it to hit land on Monday, only for more recent reports to predict that Orlando could feel tropical storm-force winds Tuesday evening. To prepare for the event, much of the park will be cleared out by Tuesday, September 3rd at 3 p.m. ET, while area restaurants will stay open into the early evening.

The official Walt Disney World website confirmed, “In keeping with our strong commitment to safety, our history of being prepared during inclement weather and to continue to delight. Guests who are staying at our resorts, Walt Disney World Resort is adjusting its operating hours beginning Tuesday, September 3rd.”

Adjusted park times for Tuesday, September 3rd are as follows.

Magic Kingdom Park: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (opening at 7 a.m. ET for Extra Magic Hours)

Epcot: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (opening at 6 a.m. ET for Extra Magic Hours)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (opening at 7 a.m. ET for Extra Magic Hours)

Disney Springs: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. ET

Additionally, Disney After Hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been cancelled on September 3rd.

Operations at the resort’s hotels will function as normal, though Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will close at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. As far as dining experiences go, the site explained, “On September 3rd, theme park dining reservations will be honored up to one hour prior to park closing. Resort dining reservations will be honored until 5:30 p.m. ET. Effective immediately, we will not be enforcing cancellation policies for dining and other experiences, so there’s no need to cancel existing reservations through Tuesday, September 3rd.”

The anticipation for the opening of Galaxy’s Edge has resulted in higher attendance for the park, with the arrival of Hurricane Dorian putting a damper on many guests hoping to enjoy the attraction.

“It couldn’t come at a worse time,” Dennis Speigel, president of consulting firm International Theme Park Services, previously explained. “It’s the perfect storm, literally: It’s Galaxy’s Edge, it’s the holiday, and it’s just horrible.”

