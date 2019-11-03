The Weeknd’s Joker Halloween Costume Is Giving Him Trouble

Celebrities brought the heat during Halloween this year, as many performers and actors took the weekend to show off some really strong efforts. Of the celebrities participating in the festivities, Grammy Award-Winning singer, The Weeknd, probably had the best Joker look among the famous participants this weekend. He decided to go old-school and rock Jack Nicholson’s look from the 1989 Batman movie. It was pretty great and many people on social media loved what he was bringing to the table with this rendition. There’s only one slight problem, that makeup can be very hard to get off if you’ve got a ton of it on. The crooner learned that lesson the hard way on Saturday as he posted the results of him trying to get all that white makeup off. Needless to say it didn’t go very well at all.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, wrote that “the clown won’t come off.” He still had a bunch of white makeup on his forehead and around his eyes. Tesfaye’s neck is also still in pretty rough shape as well. The red makeup around his lips and mouth area also looks pretty stubborn as well. So, it’s going to take some good old-fashioned elbow grease to get himself completely clear here. But, the initial look was so good that may have been a small price to pay.

the clown won’t come off 💔 pic.twitter.com/MHXe8XJr9g — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 2, 2019

If you look at the photos that The Weeknd posted on Thursday, the costume was absolutely amazing. Jack Nicholson should definitely be proud of the work this young man put into the homage. It’s been a while since his version of the character graced the big screen, but there’s not replacement for the classics sometimes. The Clown Prince of Crime is experiencing one heck of a renaissance, but no one saw this Halloween look coming.

Joker is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about characters of the year in the pop culture landscape. The movie has been divisive since before it even reached theaters. People have been arguing the merits of seeing a story like this play out on the big screen for months now. Todd Phillips’ latest had people worrying about possible violence. Warner Bros. were not concerned in the slightest and their chairman said as much in a recent interview.

“have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?” pic.twitter.com/3Ed8Kg58Ip — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 1, 2019

“There were a lot of misunderstandings around the history of the tragic shooting in Aurora, [Colorado, in 2012,] which happened at a [The Dark Knight Rises],”Toby Emmerich said to The Hollywood Reporter. “And we were certainly supersensitive to it [and the tragedy for the victims and their loved ones]. But that film and that shooting had no connection in any way to the Joker character. So we had to judge our film on its own merits.

“A lot of the social media comments around the film were by people who hadn’t seen the film and didn’t know what it was. We looked at the film really closely and did feel that it was a great film. That it was a piece of art. And we didn’t think it would inspire violence. We took it to Venice, where it won the Golden Lion. And we felt comfortable releasing the film.”