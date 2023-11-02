Surprising Wendy's Frosty Returning Soon

Wendy's Frosty lineup is changing once again. Wednesday, the chain announced the return of its Peppermint Frosty, a wintertime treat that's relatively new to the restaurant's menu. The minty Frosty will officially return to Wendy's menus on November 14th, though select people will get a chance to try it early. Those in attendance at BravoCon this coming weekend (November 3 – November 5) in Las Vegas will be able to get their hands on the Frosty's return weeks before it's available to the masses.

As is typically the case when new Frosty flavors surface, the Peppermint Frosty will be taking the place of Vanilla Frostys in restaurants the limited-time offering is available. That means for the foreseeable future, Wendy's will only have Chocolate and Peppermint Frostys in-stock.

This is the second year the Peppermint Frosty will be available, having been first introduced last Thanksgiving.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company, said at the time. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

"Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo explained. "Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season."

He added, "It's an accelerated path, but it's something we've been working on for a few years. [Peppermint] was a flavor that we knew consumers liked — ultimately, the commercialization piece [was an aspect] we needed to finalize quickly, but it's been something we had our minds."

Wendy's will continue offering its Pumpkin Spice Frosty for the next two weeks until the Peppermint Frosty is released, or as supplies last.