Wendy’s Trolls McDonald’s Over Out-Of-Order Ice Cream Machines

Wendy’s is showing no mercy to McDonald’s when it comes to striking at the fast-food chain’s infamous problem with keeping its ice cream machines working! In a recent tweet, McDonald’s asked consumers, “if u were the person who ran the McDonald’s account for a day, what would u tweet”? Well, if you know Wendy’s, you know that one of the branding advantages the restaurant has is its sharply witty Twitter feed; it didn’t take long for Wendy’s to walk right through the door McDonald’s left wide open, with this hilarious response: “

where the things that should be fresh are frozen, and the things that should be frozen are out of order.”

where the things that should be fresh are frozen, and the things that should be frozen are out of order. https://t.co/eO6UPCi5qr — Wendy's🍟 (@Wendys) October 4, 2021

If you’ve followed Wendy’s social media account for any amount of time, you know that McDonald’s makes its “rivalry” with McDonald’s a central part of its social media brand. Wendy’s often loves to lean on the idea that its signature square patties are freshly cooked to order, whereas McDonald’s patties are frozen. Indeed, Wendy’s has mined hundreds of jokes out of making frozen food puns, or freshness jokes, or various cracks of the like. The above was an especially witty example, of Wendy’s taking aim at its usual McDonald’s target, while also wrapping in the fact McDonald’s has gotten so bad with its iced treat services that it’s become a viral phenomenon. Talk about a double-shot…

For its part, McDonald’s has denied that its ice cream machines are so bad that a Federal Trade Commission investigation is needed:

“Intrinsic to the interest in our soft serve machines is our fans’ love of McDonald’s iconic McFlurry desserts and shakes,” McDonald’s USA wrote in a statement. “Nothing is more important to us than delivering on our high standards for food quality and safety, which is why we work with fully vetted partners that can reliably provide safe solutions at scale. McDonald’s has no reason to believe we are the focus of an FTC investigation.”

Still, when you have to put out a statement like that, it doesn’t say good things about your restaurant…

In the end, it’s hard to argue that this is an A+ job by the social media team over at Wendy’s. It’s good for the type of laugh that just might make people think twice about where they go to eat next.