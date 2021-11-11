Winter The Dolphin From Dolphin Tale In Critical Condition

Winter The Dolphin – best known as the bottlenosed dolphin subject of the biopic Dolphin Tale – is sadly in critical condition today. Winter was diagnosed with an infection that has only grown more serious, despite her caretakers at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium trying to treat her for what was suspected to be gastrointestinal issues. The aquarium has released a statement that they are closing for the week (“until at least Saturday according to TMZ), in order to “create the best possible environment for her medical team.” No further word about what the current diagnosis is for Winter The Dolphin, or what could be putting her in such dire straits.

The larger statement from Clearwater Marine Aquarium says the following:

“We thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support you have shown Winter since her rescue in 2005 and especially these last few days. Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey.”

The book and movie Dolphin Tale chronicled WInter The Dolphin’s story of being rescued from a crab trap, which resulted in her tail being damaged and amputated. Winter tried to learn to swim in a style more like a fish (side-to-side) but risked damaging her spine and dying as a result. A young boy named Sawyer and his cousin Kyle, a veteran, make the acquaintance of a doctor named Cameron McCarthy who designs prosthetic limbs. The story follows the connection between the boys, McCarthy, and aquarium head Dr. Clay Haskett as they work together to develop a prosthetic limb for Winter that the dolphin will accept – in time to save the animal from being put down, due to the shifting politics around the aquarium.

Dolphin Tale (2011) was part of the 3D movie trend of the early 2010s, and a success for Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie starred Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd, Nathan Gamble, Austin Stowell, Kris Kristofferson, Cozi Zuehlsdorff (in her film debut), and Morgan Freeman. It got a sequel film, Dolphin Tale 2, in 2014. Both movies featured Winter The Dolphin as herself and turned Winter and Clearwater Aquarium into celebrities.

Needless to say, fans of Winter all over the world are going to hear this news and feel a lump in their hearts, today.

Source: TMZ