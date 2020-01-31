Star Wars’ John Boyega Has the Perfect Tweet in Support of Sebastian Stan

Marvel’s UK Twitter caused quite a stir yesterday when they posted a promo focusing on Captain America and Bucky’s friendship. Now, Sebastian Stan has posted a reaction on his Instagram story and Star Wars’ John Boyega is thrilled to see he’s not the only one dissatisfied with how his character was treated in these big franchise movies. Stan’s response really focused on a fan comment that called the idea of Bucky and Cap being together until the end of the line into question. Once Boyega saw all this drama bubbling, he posted a gif of Emperor Palpatine with the words, “Welcome Mr. Stan! Welcome” attached. People on the Internet love nothing more than a bit of drama, so the responses have started flying.

If you were wondering what the viewer comment ended up being, here’s the whole version here for you:

The Tweet begins, “together until the end of the line. Or until bad, inconsistent, out-of character writing turns Steve Rogers into his own anti-thesis. Shouldn't it be ‘together until the end of the lie’ now?”

Welcome Mr Stan ! Welcome. pic.twitter.com/iuhHD2bbnR — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 30, 2020

It’s worth remembering that it isn’t just having Evans removed from the equation, it might be the handling of the Captain America identity going forward as well. Stan talked about how much joy he took in getting to know his co-star during Captain America: The First Avenger.

"I think we laughed a lot," Stan explained last year. "Here's the thing about being back in London, I mean this is why it's so, sometimes, like I was walking around yesterday, and we shot the first Captain America here. First Avenger we shot in London. And I was walking around and I remember all the places I used to go and get food at and so on and I think he and I had a really great time during that movie because I remember that was the first time we connected and the first time we were kind of exploring the friendship between the characters and we were hanging out a lot in London, so maybe any of the memories. He's very funny."

me when i see sebastian stan throwing shade at steve’s ending in endgame. in conclusion, we stan even more. pic.twitter.com/3eEsNj09yq — Nora Wu (@itsnorawu) January 30, 2020

