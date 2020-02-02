Marvel Studios may be making plans to introduce another fan-favorite Marvel Comics character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new rumor reported by MCU Cosmic suggests that Marvel is planning to introduce Rick Jones, distinguished superhero sidekick, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future. In the Marvel Comics universe, Rick Jones was the boy that Bruce Banner saved from being caught in the blast of the gamma bomb that instead turned Banner into the Hulk. Jones was also an ally to the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, and took on the mantle of Bucky fighting beside Captain America for a time.

Given his relationship with the original Captain Marvel and the key role he played in "The Kree-Skrull War," there were rumors and speculation that Jones would debut in the first Captain Marvel movie. Now that Captain Marvel 2 is officially in the works, it could be that Marvel is looking towards the sequel for Jones' debut.

On the other hand, Jones was also the longtime sidekick and friend of the Hulk. Perhaps there are plans being made to introduce Jones wherever the Hulk my pop up next. The report says a debut on a Disney+ series off the table, so Jones could be a part of the extended supporting cast of Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk streaming series. Jones later became a gamma-powered monster-hero himself known as A-Bomb. Whether Marvel Studios will take Jones down the same road remains to be seen.

In current comics continuity, Jones became the hacker called Whisperer who worked to reveal the secret prison called Pleasant Hill that SHIELD had been keeping under wraps. He later worked against Hydra when the terrorist group took over America under the leadership of the evil Captain America now known as the Supreme Commander. The Supreme Commander had Jones executed to make an example out of him. His body was then stolen by Shadow Base, a group working to take down the Hulk. Shadow Base resurrected Jones and transformed into a new Abomination. The Hulk freed Jones from the Abomination body and now he is a kind of spectral gamma being working alongside the Hulk once again.

Do you think Rick Jones would be a good addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Where do you think he would fit in? Let us know in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

