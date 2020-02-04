The Eternals Star Calls the Filming Experience "Completely Insane"

Much like Marvel fans were excited ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014, fans are looking forward to Marvel's The Eternals to see how it brings together an unexpected group of characters for their own adventure, with star Lia McHugh recently revealing how overwhelming the film experience was. The young star plays Sprite in the new film, starring alongside household names like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, in addition to Kumail Nanijani, who made a number of headlines last year when he revealed his superhero physique transformation. The Eternals won't be landing in theaters until November 6th, but fans can see McHugh in the horror film The Lodge, landing in select theaters on February 7th.

"Oh my gosh, every day was a surprise. It was completely insane," McHugh shared with ComicBook.com about the filming experience. "The budget and the [production] level, they're so extravagant on so many things, and the people I've worked with were amazing. I had the greatest time in London. I got to explore so much and travel, like the Canary Islands and shot on cliffs and on volcanoes. It was the experience of a lifetime. I had the greatest experience on that film and, oh my gosh, I cannot wait to see the final product, because when you're filming that, it needs a lot of special effects and things and so you really don't get to see the full scale and all of that coming together until you see the final edit and I'm so excited."

The actress went on to describe the experience of acting alongside some of Hollywood's biggest stars and how helpful their costumes were when it came to bringing a fantastical world to life.

"It makes it easier when everyone's all in their costumes and really acting as their characters and it really helps all of us and basically condition all the reactions and the scenarios that were happening," McHugh pointed out. "And it's amazing whenever we get into the costumes and you just see us all, everyone's in a circle. Oh my gosh, I was mind-blown."

The film also stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Nanjiani as Kingo, Hayek as Ajak, and Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao serves as director on the film.

The Eternals lands in theaters on November 6th. Fans can see McHugh in The Lodge in select theaters on February 7th.

