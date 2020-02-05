Marvel's Avengers and Fantastic Four Crossover Featured on C2E2 Program Guide

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) is right around the corner. Event organizer ReedPop has provided ComicBook.com with the opportunity to reveal the cover to this year's C2E2 program guide. The cover features artwork by Ryan Stegman, hot off of his runs on Marvel Comics' Venom ongoing series and Absolute Carnage crossover event. The cover is inspired by Marvel's upcoming Avengers and Fantastic Four crossover event Empyre. It features Stegman's renditions of the Fantastic Four's the Thing and the Avengers Thor, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Captain America. You can take a look at the cover for yourself below.

In addition, C2E2 just announced that Marvel Studios star Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, will be at the event. Fans can see him there on Saturday and Sunday. Ruffalo debuted as the Bruce Banner / the Hulk in 2012's Marvel's The Avengers. He returned in the 2015 sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron. He had his third outing in Thor: Ragnarok, where he teamed up with Chris Hemsworth's Thor for a cosmic adventure. In 2018, he returned to bring Hulk's story to its climax in Avengers: Infinity War and again in 2019 in the Infinity Saga finale Avengers: Endgame.

Ruffalo will return to voice the Hulk in an upcoming episode of Marvel's animated What If…? miniseries on Disney+. He's also said that he hopes to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in live-action sometime in the near future.

C2E2 is an annual pop culture event bringing together fans with talent, gaming stars, authors, illustrators, anime guests, and other celebrities. C2E2 allows fans to immerse themselves in a massive show floor packed with the pop culture content, meet movie stars and creators, shop for their favorite merchandise, and make new friends. The 3-day event will be held at the McCormick Convention Center (South Building), and features panels, autographing sessions, an Artist Alley, and the C2E2 Crown Championships of Cosplay - the final stop in a global competition series that will crown one winner the World Champion of Cosplay.

This year’s confirmed talent includes Matt Smith, George Takei, William Shatner, Walter Koenig, Karl Urban, Dominique McElligott, Antony Starr, Adam Savage, Kara Eberle, Jason David Frank, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Arryn Zech, Josh Grelle, Max Mittelman, Ray Chase, Robbie Daymond, and more.

C2E2 takes place from February 28th through March 1st. Tickets for the event are still available at C2E2.com.

