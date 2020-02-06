Doctor Strange 2 Boss Logic Poster Imagine's Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Joining the MCU

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe received some very exciting news with the reveal that Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi is in negotiations to take over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is a major development after original director Scott Derrickson left the project a couple weeks ago, with Marvel Studios planning to begin filming in just a few months. But there's still a lot of work to go in a short period of time, and Raimi will have to hit the ground running if they're going to hit the release date next year.

But Raimi's familiarity with Steve Ditko's other major contribution to the Marvel Universe should give him a leg up. And fans are excited about the possibility of bringing Tobey Maguire's Spidey universe into the Marvel Multiverse.

Fan-favorite artist Boss Logic created an amazing poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, bringing the original big screen Peter Parker into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check it out below!

There's no word yet on if Raimi will make any substantial changes to Derrickson's roadmap for the Doctor Strange sequel, but it sounds like Marvel Studios has already settled on a plot and just need to iron out a few details.

The synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reads: "After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil."

People were stunned when Derrickson left the project, though he made it clear there were no ill feelings harbored between the two parties.

"Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences," Derrickson said in a tweet. "I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP."

While Marvel has yet to comment on Raimi's involvement, they also issued a statement on Derrickson's departure.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” the studio said in a statement. “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 7, 2021.

