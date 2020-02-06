Marvel Fans Are Loving the Idea of Sam Raimi Directing the Doctor Strange Sequel

Social media is on fire right now after news dropped that Sam Raimi is in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the news surfaced, fans immediately flocked to their social media platforms of choice and voiced their pleasure at the prospect of the loved director directing another superhero film. Doctor Strange’s second outing is supposedly billed as a bit scarier than the first film and that might suit Raimi just fine. It’s not hard to see why so many were absolutely stoked to hear the news. Nothing is official yet, but a great week for Marvel just turned better with this report. Sunday’s Super Bowl was scintillating on its own, but the Disney+ teasers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki immediately took over social media even after the game has begun again.

One big part to remember in all this is that Scott Derrickson left the project not too long ago because of creative differences. This looked like a pretty big blow this close to filming, but if Raimi steps in, there is an accomplished person at the reins for what could be the biggest Marvel film post-Avengers: Endgame. While Derrickson remains an executive producer, there is a lot of work to be done before production begins in May.

It’s been a long time since the Spider-Man trilogy that made Raimi a household name among comic book film fans. He made Drag Me to Hell in 2009 and followed that up with the completely different Oz the Great and Powerful for Disney. Lately, he’s been helping produce different horror franchise reboots. But, fans hoping for things to get really chilling in Doctor Strange’s sequel might want to pump their brakes. Kevin Feige addressed that in a talk with the New York Film Academy. "I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but … it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it," Feige said of Multiverse of Madness.

Sam Raimi taking over Doctor Strange 2 is probably a perfect fit cuz Spiderman but interesting Marvel would go with an established name in horror. Two things they tend to stay away from. — tony (@thehelmmedia) February 6, 2020

"I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders [of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist," he continued. "These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, 'We need another [rating].' But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion."

