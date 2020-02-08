Fantomex Returning in Giant-Size X-Men Special

House of X and Powers of X created the pathway for Dawn of X, a bold new era in the lives of the X-Men, but the journey is just beginning. In addition to several new series, including Wolverine, the X-Men line is received several Giant-Size X-Men one-shots focusing on different characters, and the newest addition to the bunch is certainly a fan fave. The character in question is Fantomex, and it will feature Jonathan Hickman teaming up with his New Mutants artist Rod Reis to explore what the resourceful thief has been up to since a new nation for mutants dawned (via AV Club).

Fantomex was the perfect choice for Hickman, who wanted a crazy and weird character that would allow for some creativity, and it doesn't get much more creative than Fantomex.

“As Jonathan Hickman and I were talking about characters for this Giant-Size X-Men issue, I said I was looking for crazy and weird characters that would allow me to play with panel layouts and do crazy stuff,” says Reis. “So we decided that Fantomex would be the perfect choice. I loved what we did with New Mutants. I had so much fun working with those characters and people can expect this book to be a lot of fun too.”

You can check out the official description for the one-shot below.

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: FANTOMEX #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by ROD REIS

"The hit creative team of Jonathan Hickman & Rod Reis (NEW MUTANTS) turn their attention to the covert activities of the Weapon Plus program’s Weapon XIII! A bred killer who chose the life of a gentleman super-thief, Fantomex has always defied expectations... For example, who would expect him to break into the World, the artificial realm of his creation? And then again? And then… again?"

Giant-Size X-Men: Fantomex #1 hits comic stores this May.

