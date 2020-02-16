Robert Downey Jr. Still Facetimes Avengers Co-Star Tom Holland

Whenever Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. shared the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was a lot of fun. Now, in an interview with BBC Radio 1, the Iron Man star says that the two still FaceTime. Downey and Holland also shared the screen in a very different dynamic during Dolittle this year. But, it is great to hear that they still FaceTime each other so regularly. (Also, who knew pub trivia is one of Spider-Man’s vices?) Suddenly, the stories from Bob Iger and others about Holland saving the Spider-Man deal with Sony after being in a pub makes a lot more sense. If Dolittle is any indication, you will be seeing the two Avengers together going forward as their friendship remains so strong.

During the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland basically alluded to how much Downey mentoring him has meant to his career. He told Uproxx, “And that dynamic of Peter wanting a mentor is a big part of this movie. Yeah, it’s lovely. It’s a lovely dynamic and the dynamic [with Robert Downey Jr.] is also the same off screen. I mean, we’ve become really close. We’ve become great friends and I ask him for advice and vice versa sometimes. And it’s just become a really lovely relationship for me to have in the industry. Because, you know, as a young actor coming up in this world it can be very scary and it can be daunting. You can get bullied around. And it’s nice to have someone who’s got my back and who will give me some sound advice.”

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

"After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle's most trusted advisor and confidante."

Dolittle is still in theaters.

