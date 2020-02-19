Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Chris Pratt Addresses If Thor Is In the Movie

There's a world premiere red carpet for Disney and Pixar's Onward tonight, and the film's stars -- along with other Disney all-stars -- are turning up for the party. Among those? Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War actor Chris Pratt, who plays the role of Barley Lightfoot in the film opposite Tom Holland's Ian Lightfoot. Holland, of course, last appeared with Pratt in the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame, and before that their only onscreen interaction was that bit where Peter Parker (Holland) insulted Peter Quill (Pratt) by taking aim at Quill's favorite pop culture. Pratt stopped by IGN's spot on the carpet and talked the movie up for a few minutes.

Of course, hosts Sydnee Goodman and Max Scoville couldn't help but ask Pratt at least one Guardians of the Galaxy question, and it came down to the one that most casual fans are likely to be asking right up until the trailer drops: what about Thor?

"How do you know that Thor's not in Guardians 3?" Pratt asked the hosts. "We haven't started it yet. He might be in Guardians 3. We don't know. There's no definitive yes or no on that. We'll just have to wait and see."

Of course, while might not "know" that Thor is not part of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, filmmaker James Gunn seems to have little interest in the idea. After telling fans shortly after the Endgame release that the movie would not be "Asgardians of the Galaxy," Gunn has said that the events of Avengers: Endgame had no impact on his plans for Vol. 3. The film -- at least one draft of which was completed over a year ago -- seems to be mostly designed to wrap up plot threads introduced in the first two Guardians movies instead.

"The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them," Gunn wrote on his Instagram story recently, when asked if Thor (Chris Hemsworth) would be a member of the Guardians. "But it won’t change according to anything from [Endgame], because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote [Vol. 3]."

In Avengers: Infinity War, the Guardians picked up Thor when he was hurled through space following a battle with Thanos. His chemistry with the group was great, and their comic tone picked up where Thor: Ragnarok left off. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor surrendered rule of New Asgard to Valkyrie and seemingly prepared himself to explore space with the Guardians.

Marvel Studios has not yet announced the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date.

