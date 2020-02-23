Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Stephanie Beatriz Confirms She's Not Starring in She-Hulk

Development on She-Hulk is well underway and eventually, Marvel Studios is going to have to cast the show's titular star. As with any other major Marvel castings, each corner of the MCU fandom has its respective actor fans actively put up for the role. One of those prominent fancastings for Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk has been Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, someone who apparently isn't in the running for the role. Beatriz took to Twitter Sunday morning to shared some fan art of herself as the gamma-infused superhero, reminding fans she's unable to be in the show due to her commitments on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

"But like how do I get my arms to actually look like this," Beatriz asked her followers. "Can someone give me a plan or something? Also, I think this show starts shooting in August and I'm unavaialbel because we're shooting season 8 of Brooklyn 99 at that same time. But still I'm serious about the arms.)"

But like

how do I get my arms to actually look like this. Can someone give me a plan or something?

(Also, I think this show starts shooting in August and I’m unavailable because we’re shooting season 8 of Brooklyn 99 at that same time. But still I’m serious about the arms) https://t.co/PLqdR89obQ — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) February 23, 2020

The actor had previously said she'd "die" to play the iconic Marvel role. “I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things,” Beatriz said in an interview last year. “But also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.”

She-Hulk has yet to set a release date.

