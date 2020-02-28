The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Photo Seemingly Confirms New Marvel Hero Debut

As cameras continue to roll on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans are finally starting to get a better picture of what to expect in the first Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+. With Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes set to fulfill the legacy left behind by Captain America, they'll also be forced to deal with a threat in the form of Baron Zemo. But the two might get some unlikely backup from the government-sanctioned replacement US Agent, though it remains to be seen if the character will remain an ally.

But for now, the actors are uniting in their attempts to stay warm while filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and another unidentified actor posing behind the scenes. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram ACTING. A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Feb 28, 2020 at 11:03am PST

It looks like they're all wearing their costumes underneath their massive winter coats, as you can see elements of the Falcon and US Agent costumes on their respective actors. The other unidentifiable actor has an open jacket and what appears to be a dark costume that forms a star on the chest, leading more credence to the idea that this could be Battlestar debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We have previously written about Battlestar's possible debut as US Agent's sidekick, which would allow the United States government to play on the nostalgia by giving their version of Cap his own partner. (Update: The GWW has confirmed the actor as Clé Bennett.)

Mackie teased to the Daily Beast that this series was a massive undertaking, but that he wouldn't want it any other way.

"I feel like, if we’re going to fail, we should fail 100 percent," Mackie explained. "Don’t fail halfway. But it’s been fun, man. There’s so much stuff going on in the Marvel Universe since Disney has gotten involved, and we have a really supportive team. It’s Victoria [Alonso] and Louis [D’Esposito] and Kevin [Feige] and all the other guys over there—we always have people we can talk to if we feel like stuff isn’t going right. So it’s been great. We’ve definitely stumbled a few times, but we’re running full steam ahead to get these shows done."

There's no question that fan expectations for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are riding high, but it remains to be seen just how it will affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to premiere on Disney+ in August.

