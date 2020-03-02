Jeff Wadlow Reveals Original X-Force Trilogy Plans, Wants to Work on MCU's X-Men

Long before Cable was introduced in Deadpool 2, something that attributed to the informal creation of an X-Force squad, screenwriter Jeff Wadlow was tasked with developing an entire X-Force franchise for 20th Century Fox. As you know by now, that was seemingly all scrapped as a result of Disney's acquisition of 20th Century and now, Wadlow has revealed a little bit of the story his trilogy was set to explore.

According to the writer, his trilogy was going to take a look at the less privileged mutants of Fox's X-Men universe. "What I can share about my take on the property (as it's not really relevant any more since Deadpool 2 introduced Cable, and I wrote X-Force before Deadpool 1 even came out)," Wadlow tells ComicBookMovie. "Is that it asked if X-Men was about mutants who get to go to private school with Wolverine and Professor X, and have the Blackbird swooping down to pick them up, what about the mutants that have to go to public school? What about the ones who don't have the benefactor looking out for them, and what about the kids who have to figure it out on their own? We then would have introduced that darker, more militant mentor in the form of Cable.

Wadlow says his three-movie arc was supposed to shape the team from a 1990s Liefeldian version as they advanced and became a team not unlike what you'd see from the darky and gritty team in Rick Remender's X-Force run a few years later.

"They're plans which never came to fruition, but I'm super grateful to have had the opportunity to have just written the script," the writer adds.

As for the future, Wadlow is totally on board with returning to the project with Marvel Studios, even publicly lobbying Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige for a role in the production for the film.

"Kevin Feige, if you're reading this, I will do anything at all to work on your version of the X-Men and X-Force. I'm a filmmaker because of 90s comics, so I obviously love them dearly, and it was actually a dream come true for me to write X-Force and meet Rob Liefeld. I loved doing it and would of course do anything to be part of whatever new iteration they have planned."

Deadpool 3 — or any X-Men movie, for that matter — has yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.

What characters would you like to see in the MCU's X-Force? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.