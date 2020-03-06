Wolverine Concept Art From Cancelled Project Shared by Artist

Some Wolverine concept art from a canceled project surfaced on social media this week. Jerad Marantz is a concept artist, creature designer, and costume concept illustrator that was supposed to work with Marvel on something involving the X-Man, but it fell through. He posted the image of Wolverine on Twitter in a nice looking variant of the blue and yellows. Now, in both comics and on-screen, it can be hard for fans to get behind a depiction of the immensely popular character that doesn’t involve the classic suit, blue and yellow, the X-Force look, or the casual look that has grown in popularity after Old Man Logan. But, Marantz was willing to try a little bit of everything in this project. The results were fun to see.

He wrote on ArtStation, “I’ve always wanted to do a pass on wolverine. Finally got my chance, but the project got canceled. I got to do a wide range of sketches exploring different takes on the costume. It was a lot of fun, wish I could’ve built him in zbrush. Here are just a few of the options I turned in.”

This comes just a week after Twitter exploded because of some rumors about Henry Cavill being casted as Wolverine in the MCU. That sent people into overdrive weighing in on whether or not the selection made any sense. For the moment, that seems like a mostly harmless rumor, although the day will come that Marvel chooses someone else to occupy the role that many fans associate with Hugh Jackman in the movies. Nothing has been announced about Marvel Studios’ plans for what will happen with the X-Men in the movies, but Kevin Feige is looking forward to getting both that team and the Fantastic Four situated in the franchise at some point.

"I'm extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel's First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve," Feige began. “The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

