Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art Reveals Different Version of Hulk

It's always interesting to see what could've been when it comes to Marvel's massive MCU films, and more often than not there are plenty of changes to costumes, characters, and storylines to unearth after a film is released. Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding is one of the people responsible for bringing those characters and costumes to life and has revealed a variety of different concept looks for your faves on social media. The latest puts the big green guy himself the Incredible Hulk from Thor: Ragnarok into the spotlight, where he reveals a different look for Hulk from the one seen in the final film. The main areas of difference are in the headgear and in Hulk's shoulder pauldron, as the pauldron has three rounded blades coming out of it as opposed to the straighter and blunt blades on his final version.

As for the headgear, instead of the Centurian helmet that he branded in Ragnarok, Hulk has a much more subtle headband design here. While it isn't as grand as what he wore in the movie, it does look cool, and we wouldn't have minded this if it had hit the big screen.

Everything else is pretty much the same, and you can check out the concept art below.

"Here is a slight alternate design for Hulk from Thor: Ragnarok. Always amazing working on this guy," Meinerding wrote on Instagram.

You can find the official description for Thor Ragnarok below.

"In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!"

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

