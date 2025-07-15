Two of Marvel’s MCU Shows Locked Down Emmy Nominations

The Marvel Cinematic Universe scored six nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards between two of its TV shows — Agatha All Along and What If…? Season 3. Each show got three nominations, but Agatha star Kathryn Hahn was notably snubbed from relevant categories like best lead actress. Any TV shows that aired between June 1, 2024 and May 31st, 2025 were eligible for these nominations, which means two other MCU were left off the list altogether — Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Daredevil: Born Again. Still, it was a good turnout for Marvel Studios, especially in a year full of discourse about “franchise fatigue” and a shift away from constant streaming output.

Agatha All Along was nominated for three Emmys — outstanding fantasy/sci-fi costumes, outstanding original music and lyrics, and outstanding sound editing for a comedy for drama series (half-hour). What If…? Season 3 got two more nominations — outstanding sound editing for an animated program, and outstanding character voice-over performance for Jeffrey Wright, who played The Watcher in Episode 6, “What If… 1872?”

Agatha in What If…? Season 3?

All in all, this is a great showing for Marvel at this award ceremony, and it’s well-deserved on all fronts. Reviews have been mixed on the studio’s MCU streaming series, but Agatha All Along was definitely one of its best-received shows, and the music was a big part of its success, so it deserves recognition. Meanwhile, What If…? stands apart from the main franchise, but for many fans, that’s exactly why they love it. It’s also unique in the medium of animation, so it’s nice to see it get some props there.

As for the shows left off the list, both have already been renewed for more season, which means more time they may be able to strive for their accolades. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man got plenty of praise from critics and from others in the industry, and there’s no doubt that some of its best days are ahead. The same is true for Daredevil, which left its scattered storylines on a bit of a cliffhanger. Season 2 may make the whole series feel more complete.

The 2025 Emmy Awards will air live on September 14th on CBS and Paramount+, for those that want to see if the MCU can clinch a win. The franchise’s next TV show is Eyes of Wakanda, hitting Disney+ on August 27th.